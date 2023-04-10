For Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], Analyst sees a drop to $15. What next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] traded at a low on 04/06/23, posting a -4.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.27.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31719313 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plug Power Inc. stands at 7.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.98%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for PLUG stock reached $5.74 billion, with 584.21 million shares outstanding and 523.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.03M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 31719313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $22.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $16, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27.

How has PLUG stock performed recently?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.60. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -32.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.50 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.64, while it was recorded at 10.47 for the last single week of trading, and 17.89 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.79 and a Gross Margin at -27.71. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.22.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.13. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$215,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $2,957 million, or 59.70% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,870,529, which is approximately 1.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,847,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $471.35 million in PLUG stocks shares; and VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $161.28 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -3.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 45,398,552 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 37,009,366 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 236,611,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,019,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,816,824 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 15,418,903 shares during the same period.