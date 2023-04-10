First Republic Bank [FRC] Stock trading around $14.03 per share: What’s Next?

First Republic Bank [NYSE: FRC] gained 4.39% on the last trading session, reaching $14.03 price per share at the time. The company report on April 7, 2023 that First Republic Bank Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it plans to release first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on April 24, 2023. First Republic Bank will conduct a conference call to share the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

To access the conference call by telephone, please dial (877) 400-0505 and provide confirmation code 3782547 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial +1 (856) 344-9221 and provide the same confirmation code.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.77M shares, FRC reached a trading volume of 22962370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Republic Bank [FRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRC shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Republic Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for First Republic Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Republic Bank is set at 6.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.63.

Trading performance analysis for FRC stock

First Republic Bank [FRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, FRC shares dropped by -87.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.80 for First Republic Bank [FRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.82, while it was recorded at 13.97 for the last single week of trading, and 124.71 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Republic Bank [FRC]

There are presently around $2,498 million, or 97.20% of FRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,563,135, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,159,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.63 million in FRC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $143.71 million in FRC stock with ownership of nearly -16.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

410 institutional holders increased their position in First Republic Bank [NYSE:FRC] by around 19,769,309 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 14,574,226 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 143,693,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,036,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRC stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,922,401 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,448,694 shares during the same period.