Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] is -56.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] loss -2.48% on the last trading session, reaching $0.04 price per share at the time. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Full Year Highlights.

2022 revenue of $1,077.2 million, down 7.7% year-over-year (5.7% on a constant currency basis).

Exela Technologies Inc. represents 1.27 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.83 million with the latest information. XELA stock price has been found in the range of $0.0345 to $0.0364.

If compared to the average trading volume of 168.67M shares, XELA reached a trading volume of 47396824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XELA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XELA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for XELA stock

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23. With this latest performance, XELA shares dropped by -48.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.09 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0533, while it was recorded at 0.0370 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6351 for the last 200 days.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.62 and a Gross Margin at +17.17. Exela Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Return on Total Capital for XELA is now 4.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.21. Additionally, XELA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 127.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] managed to generate an average of -$8,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.40% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: SHAY CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,995,598, which is approximately 53.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,270,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in XELA stocks shares; and RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $40000.0 in XELA stock with ownership of nearly -8.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exela Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 2,963,820 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 5,289,639 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 712,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,966,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 686,361 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 4,480,566 shares during the same period.