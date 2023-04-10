Exane BNP Paribas lifts Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] closed the trading session at $19.73 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.395, while the highest price level was $19.74. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Notice of Release of First Quarter 2023 Results.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2023 on April 13, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.84 percent and weekly performance of 6.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.19M shares, GOLD reached to a volume of 17198350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $21.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

GOLD stock trade performance evaluation

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 26.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.13 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.75, while it was recorded at 19.28 for the last single week of trading, and 16.67 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.91.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.00. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 6.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,817 million, or 63.30% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 81,780,010, which is approximately 8.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 60,865,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.05 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly -11.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 92,989,507 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 94,713,085 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 816,728,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,004,430,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,949,924 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 12,553,151 shares during the same period.