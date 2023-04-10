Evercore ISI slashes price target on CVS Health Corporation [CVS] – find out why.

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] loss -0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $77.54 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2023 that CVS Health to hold first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) will hold a conference call with analysts and investors on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results.

An audio webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website at investors.cvshealth.com where it will be archived for a period of one year.

CVS Health Corporation represents 1.31 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $99.84 billion with the latest information. CVS stock price has been found in the range of $77.16 to $78.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.29M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 8776355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $110.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $124 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVS shares from 122 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CVS stock

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.55, while it was recorded at 76.39 for the last single week of trading, and 92.86 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.60. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $13,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

There are presently around $79,965 million, or 80.70% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117,533,372, which is approximately 1.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,974,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.36 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.49 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -0.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,172 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 42,959,787 shares. Additionally, 1,119 investors decreased positions by around 42,643,626 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 945,672,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,031,276,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,243,538 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 3,059,588 shares during the same period.