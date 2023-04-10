Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] fell -1.19% so far this year. What now?

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [NYSE: DEA] gained 5.62% or 0.75 points to close at $14.10 with a heavy trading volume of 9006273 shares. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Easterly Government Properties to Participate in the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that management will present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference (the “Conference”) in Hollywood, Florida on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 7:15 AM Eastern Time.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through September 2, 2023. Electronic copies of any materials to be provided to investors at the Conference will also be made available in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website prior to the start of the Conference.

The daily chart for DEA points out that the company has recorded -7.03% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 902.91K shares, DEA reached to a volume of 9006273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEA shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $18 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Easterly Government Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15.50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on DEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Easterly Government Properties Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEA in the course of the last twelve months was 281.97.

Trading performance analysis for DEA stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, DEA shares dropped by -3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.76, while it was recorded at 13.64 for the last single week of trading, and 16.41 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]

There are presently around $1,134 million, or 92.40% of DEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,200,270, which is approximately 4.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,683,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.64 million in DEA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $82.75 million in DEA stock with ownership of nearly 2.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

142 institutional holders increased their position in Easterly Government Properties Inc. [NYSE:DEA] by around 7,505,080 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 5,995,630 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 66,917,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,418,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,306,520 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,003,224 shares during the same period.