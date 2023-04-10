Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] is -70.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.8999 during the day while it closed the day at $0.88.

Credit Suisse Group AG stock has also gained 1.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CS stock has declined by -72.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -78.38% and lost -70.95% year-on date.

The market cap for CS stock reached $3.52 billion, with 4.83 billion shares outstanding and 3.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 47.13M shares, CS reached a trading volume of 9398432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $4.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 57.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.26.

CS stock trade performance evaluation

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -69.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.53 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4432, while it was recorded at 0.8812 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0004 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $83 million, or 2.80% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 12,232,988, which is approximately 155.353% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 9,971,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.8 million in CS stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $8.6 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 91.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 54,025,255 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 42,921,653 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 3,450,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,496,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,876,959 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 29,582,933 shares during the same period.