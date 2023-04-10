Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Revenue clocked in at $121.43 billion, up 7.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] loss -0.61% or -0.23 points to close at $37.69 with a heavy trading volume of 20356073 shares. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Comcast NBCUniversal to Donate $50,000 to American Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi in Support of Tornado Relief Efforts.

Comcast NBCUniversal has announced it will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi in support of disaster relief and recovery efforts following the devastating impacts of recent tornadoes and severe storms.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Comcast’s generous donation will enable us to serve the needs of our communities devastated by tornadoes,” said Mark Beddingfield, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi. “We are working around the clock to provide safe shelter, nourishing meals, comfort, care and support to the people of Mississippi and Alabama.”.

The daily chart for CMCSA points out that the company has recorded 22.61% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.33M shares, CMCSA reached to a volume of 20356073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $43.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $38, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CMCSA stock. On October 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 42 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.66, while it was recorded at 37.86 for the last single week of trading, and 36.24 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 6.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $133,511 million, or 85.60% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,183,025, which is approximately -0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.74% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 327,375,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.34 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.65 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,065 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 145,517,174 shares. Additionally, 1,078 investors decreased positions by around 214,887,563 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 3,181,929,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,542,334,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 258 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,652,731 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 40,040,834 shares during the same period.