CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] is -68.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNSP] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.75 at the close of the session, down -13.38%.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -68.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNSP Stock saw the intraday high of $1.41 and lowest of $0.7011 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.43, which means current price is +6.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 47.22K shares, CNSP reached a trading volume of 12531762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99.

How has CNSP stock performed recently?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.46. With this latest performance, CNSP shares dropped by -48.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.90 for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5649, while it was recorded at 0.9032 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6074 for the last 200 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CNSP is now -131.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -136.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -136.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -114.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.86. Additionally, CNSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] managed to generate an average of -$2,807,316 per employee.CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of CNSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNSP stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 133,229, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.98% of the total institutional ownership; TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), holding 4,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in CNSP stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1000.0 in CNSP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNSP] by around 137,776 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 41,852 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 40,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNSP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,455 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 41,852 shares during the same period.