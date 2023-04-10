ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.97% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.62%.

Over the last 12 months, WISH stock dropped by -82.33%. The one-year ContextLogic Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.71. The average equity rating for WISH stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $270.30 million, with 687.00 million shares outstanding and 583.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.34M shares, WISH stock reached a trading volume of 13427853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

WISH Stock Performance Analysis:

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5480, while it was recorded at 0.4142 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9055 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ContextLogic Inc. Fundamentals:

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

WISH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 9.60%.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $109 million, or 46.80% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,826,098, which is approximately 25.048% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,350,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.77 million in WISH stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $10.54 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 49,562,600 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 17,856,040 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 197,396,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,815,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,122,494 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,446,330 shares during the same period.