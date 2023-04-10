Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Revenue clocked in at $14.98 billion, up 20.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] gained 0.72% on the last trading session, reaching $9.73 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Holland America Line’s 150th Anniversary Celebrations Filled with Historic Events in Founding City of Rotterdam April 18, 2023.

Bell dedication by Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet, celebration at Hotel New York and events on entire fleet mark the day.

– From a ceremony at an historic landmark with a special gift to shipboard gala celebrations and a toast around the world, Holland America Line is getting ready to celebrate a day 150 years in the making. The premium cruise line’s sesquicentennial birthday is April 18, 2023, and on that date, Rotterdam VII will arrive at its namesake city of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to revel with local dignitaries, port officials and guests. Zuiderdam will be at Amsterdam, the Netherlands, that day and host an evening gala party on board for Grand World Voyage guests.

Carnival Corporation & plc represents 1.26 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.05 billion with the latest information. CCL stock price has been found in the range of $9.54 to $9.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 40.72M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 28018012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $11.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $13, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 13 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading, and 9.56 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $5,739 million, or 50.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,933,967, which is approximately 2.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,241,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $595.88 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $494.58 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 82,937,137 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 49,714,591 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 457,154,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 589,806,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,195,198 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 15,373,792 shares during the same period.