C3.ai Inc. [AI] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $30

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] price surged by 8.30 percent to reach at $1.75. The company report on April 3, 2023 that C3 AI Relocates EMEA Headquarters to Central London.

The Finsbury office will expand as C3 AI continues to invest deeply in the UK.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, has today announced the relocation of their European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters from Paris, France to London, United Kingdom.

A sum of 60239540 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.20M shares. C3.ai Inc. shares reached a high of $23.86 and dropped to a low of $20.40 until finishing in the latest session at $22.84.

The one-year AI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.35. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.45.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.34. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.44, while it was recorded at 27.26 for the last single week of trading, and 17.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.59 and a Gross Margin at +74.79. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.99.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now -18.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C3.ai Inc. [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.08. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C3.ai Inc. [AI] managed to generate an average of -$272,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

C3.ai Inc. [AI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,006 million, or 44.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,138,390, which is approximately 1.064% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,650,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.58 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $124.44 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -4.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 4,441,590 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 6,596,510 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 32,985,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,023,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,250,030 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,185,899 shares during the same period.