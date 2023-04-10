Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Is Currently -8.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.31 at the close of the session, down -8.28%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Launches Vendor Consignment Program.

Increases Merchandise Availability and Further Supports Supplier Partnerships.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) (the “Company”) announced today the launch of a new vendor consignment program with ReStore Capital, a Hilco Global company. Under this new, third-party agreement, ReStore Capital will purchase up to $120 million, on a revolving basis at any given time, of pre-arranged merchandise from the Company’s key suppliers to supplement inventory levels already sold at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is now -87.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBBY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3341 and lowest of $0.298 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.00, which means current price is +3.76% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 83.29M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 114564884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $1.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

How has BBBY stock performed recently?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.91. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -76.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.74 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6114, while it was recorded at 0.3624 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7082 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,764.18. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,563.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$17,488 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $17 million, or 54.50% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,332,491, which is approximately 7.373% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,572,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 million in BBBY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.98 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly 2.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 11,562,133 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 4,744,225 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 37,333,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,639,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,014,304 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,686,379 shares during the same period.