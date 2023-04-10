Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell -6.00% so far this year. What now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] loss -1.89% or -0.05 points to close at $2.59 with a heavy trading volume of 22920966 shares.

The daily chart for BBD points out that the company has recorded -34.14% loss over the past six months.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 33.79M shares, BBD reached to a volume of 22920966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3.50, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on BBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for BBD stock

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, BBD shares dropped by -5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

114 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 154,028,371 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 212,205,932 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 433,618,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 799,852,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,969,094 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 87,391,782 shares during the same period.