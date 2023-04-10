Amcor plc [AMCR] fell -5.54% so far this year. What now?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] price plunged by -0.53 percent to reach at -$0.06.

A sum of 9398239 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.18M shares. Amcor plc shares reached a high of $11.3202 and dropped to a low of $11.18 until finishing in the latest session at $11.25.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The one-year AMCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.98. The average equity rating for AMCR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $11.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 763.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AMCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.26, while it was recorded at 11.29 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amcor plc Fundamentals:

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 2.82%.

Amcor plc [AMCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,253 million, or 48.50% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 119,787,576, which is approximately 2.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 106,053,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $633.12 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

302 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 52,944,002 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 24,143,969 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 656,467,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 733,555,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,361,456 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,170,533 shares during the same period.