Ambev S.A. [ABEV] gain 4.41% so far this year. What now?

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.84.

Ambev S.A. stock has also loss -1.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABEV stock has inclined by 7.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.49% and gained 4.41% year-on date.

The market cap for ABEV stock reached $45.05 billion, with 15.74 billion shares outstanding and 4.41 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.06M shares, ABEV reached a trading volume of 19582876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ambev S.A. [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $3.50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ABEV stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ABEV shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABEV in the course of the last twelve months was 121.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ABEV stock trade performance evaluation

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, ABEV shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.86 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.78 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ambev S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ambev S.A. [ABEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to 7.00%.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 142,051,095 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 158,976,257 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 1,060,464,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,361,491,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,086,530 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 7,257,872 shares during the same period.