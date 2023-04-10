Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $15

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] closed the trading session at $10.57 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.12, while the highest price level was $10.89. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Affirm Partners with VersaClimber to Bring Consumers a Better Way to Pay.

VersaClimber available in simple monthly payments, with no hidden or late fees.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced a partnership with VersaClimber, the original total body, vertical cardio climber. Now, eligible shoppers can buy their favorite VersaClimber exercise machines and fitness equipment while paying over time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.31 percent and weekly performance of 1.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.18M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 9285509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $13.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $13, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98.

AFRM stock trade performance evaluation

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.68, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading, and 17.96 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.54. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$277,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,765 million, or 83.60% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 25,657,975, which is approximately -6.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,219,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.72 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $198.66 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 9.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 15,421,520 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 23,896,700 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 127,663,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,982,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,458,899 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,263,668 shares during the same period.