Yunji Inc. [YJ] Stock trading around $0.37 per share: What’s Next?

Yunji Inc. [NASDAQ: YJ] loss -1.09% on the last trading session, reaching $0.37 price per share at the time. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Yunji Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022[1].

Yunji Inc. represents 202.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $76.40 million with the latest information. YJ stock price has been found in the range of $0.3568 to $0.386.

If compared to the average trading volume of 274.45K shares, YJ reached a trading volume of 83276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yunji Inc. [YJ]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Yunji Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Yunji Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yunji Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for YJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for YJ stock

Yunji Inc. [YJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, YJ shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.59 for Yunji Inc. [YJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4701, while it was recorded at 0.3777 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7541 for the last 200 days.

Yunji Inc. [YJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Yunji Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yunji Inc. [YJ]

There are presently around $1 million, or 20.40% of YJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YJ stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 1,290,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 22.26% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHLANDER PARTNERS, L.P., holding 937,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in YJ stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $82000.0 in YJ stock with ownership of nearly 2.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Yunji Inc. [NASDAQ:YJ] by around 14,995 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 5,419 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,826,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,846,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YJ stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.