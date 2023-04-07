William Blair lifts TriMas Corporation [TRS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TriMas Corporation [NASDAQ: TRS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.01%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that TriMas Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Date.

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) announced today that it will host its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and will follow the Company’s release of first quarter 2023 earnings results at 8 a.m. that day.

To participate on the earnings conference call, please dial: (877) 407-0890 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (201) 389-0918 (outside the U.S. and Canada) and ask to be connected to the TriMas first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast via TriMas’ website at www.trimascorp.com, under the “Investors” section, with an accompanying slide presentation.

Over the last 12 months, TRS stock dropped by -14.67%. The one-year TriMas Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.81. The average equity rating for TRS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.10 billion, with 41.91 million shares outstanding and 41.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 122.72K shares, TRS stock reached a trading volume of 66709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TriMas Corporation [TRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRS shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for TriMas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for TriMas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $27, while Seaport Global Securities kept a Neutral rating on TRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TriMas Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRS in the course of the last twelve months was 55.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TRS Stock Performance Analysis:

TriMas Corporation [TRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, TRS shares dropped by -9.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for TriMas Corporation [TRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.20, while it was recorded at 27.36 for the last single week of trading, and 27.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TriMas Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TriMas Corporation [TRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +21.98. TriMas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.49.

Return on Total Capital for TRS is now 7.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TriMas Corporation [TRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.12. Additionally, TRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TriMas Corporation [TRS] managed to generate an average of $18,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.TriMas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

TRS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TriMas Corporation go to 9.34%.

TriMas Corporation [TRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,134 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,163,285, which is approximately 2.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,175,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.8 million in TRS stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $82.63 million in TRS stock with ownership of nearly -2.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TriMas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in TriMas Corporation [NASDAQ:TRS] by around 1,154,626 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 1,460,492 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 39,338,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,953,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,885 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 222,483 shares during the same period.