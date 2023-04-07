why Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. [WASH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.67

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: WASH] gained 0.54% or 0.18 points to close at $33.64 with a heavy trading volume of 73982 shares. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Washington Trust Promotes Four to Executive Vice President.

The Washington Trust Company is pleased to announce the recent promotions of four senior managers to executive vice president:.

Anthony Botelho, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Lending Officer: Tony leads Washington Trust’s Commercial and Industrial Lending and Cash Management groups. He joined Washington Trust in 2021 with more than 35 years of expertise in relationship management, private banking, commercial real estate, and market development, most recently as President & CEO of Freedom National Bank based in Greenville, R.I. A Rhode Island resident, Tony serves on the Board of Directors at the United Way of Rhode Island. He formerly served on the Board of Directors of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce and is a past President of the Rhode Island Bankers Association.

It opened the trading session at $33.53, the shares rose to $33.88 and dropped to $33.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WASH points out that the company has recorded -30.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 120.99K shares, WASH reached to a volume of 73982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. [WASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WASH shares is $41.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WASH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $62 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on WASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for WASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for WASH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.28.

Trading performance analysis for WASH stock

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. [WASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, WASH shares dropped by -17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.89 for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. [WASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.80, while it was recorded at 33.92 for the last single week of trading, and 46.97 for the last 200 days.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. [WASH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. [WASH] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.85. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.11.

Return on Total Capital for WASH is now 8.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. [WASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.53. Additionally, WASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. [WASH] managed to generate an average of $109,799 per employee.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. [WASH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WASH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. [WASH]

There are presently around $422 million, or 73.50% of WASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WASH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,585,663, which is approximately 5.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,253,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.94 million in WASH stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $31.5 million in WASH stock with ownership of nearly -1.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:WASH] by around 620,059 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 403,113 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 11,602,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,625,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WASH stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,041 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 91,807 shares during the same period.