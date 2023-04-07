why Spruce Biosciences Inc. [SPRB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.00

Spruce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SPRB] loss -0.45% or -0.01 points to close at $2.21 with a heavy trading volume of 78162 shares. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Spruce Biosciences Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates.

CAHmelia-203 in Adult Classic CAH Surpasses 50% Enrollment.

Private Placement Financing of $53.6 million in Gross Proceeds with Top-Tier Healthcare Investors.

It opened the trading session at $2.22, the shares rose to $2.31 and dropped to $2.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPRB points out that the company has recorded 64.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -132.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, SPRB reached to a volume of 78162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spruce Biosciences Inc. [SPRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPRB shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Spruce Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Spruce Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spruce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

Trading performance analysis for SPRB stock

Spruce Biosciences Inc. [SPRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, SPRB shares dropped by -6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Spruce Biosciences Inc. [SPRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 1.82 for the last 200 days.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. [SPRB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spruce Biosciences Inc. [SPRB]

There are presently around $40 million, or 85.20% of SPRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRB stocks are: NOVO HOLDINGS A/S with ownership of 4,514,336, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,161,022 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.8 million in SPRB stocks shares; and RIVERVEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.77 million in SPRB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Spruce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SPRB] by around 301,238 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 98,955 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,840,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,240,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 272,230 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 64,894 shares during the same period.