why Spok Holdings Inc. [SPOK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

Spok Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SPOK] gained 0.34% or 0.04 points to close at $11.87 with a heavy trading volume of 168807 shares. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Spok Announces Update for May 2023 Investor Day.

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a leader in healthcare communications, today announced the speaker list and registration procedure for the Company’s Investor Day program, to be held on May 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. CT to 2:00 p.m. CT, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dallas. Spok’s executive leadership team will present an updated view of the company’s long-term strategy and capital allocation plans, followed by a live Q&A session. The list of speakers includes Vince Kelly, chief executive officer, Mike Wallace, president and chief operating officer, Tim Tindle, chief information officer, Jonathan Wax, executive vice president of sales, and Calvin Rice, chief financial officer.

A live webcast of the Investor Day program will be available on Spok’s Investor Relations website. Please register to either attend the Investor Day in-person, or via the live webcast, at https://investors.spok.com/. A replay of the conference call and Investor Day presentation will also be accessible on the company’s website.

It opened the trading session at $11.83, the shares rose to $12.07 and dropped to $11.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPOK points out that the company has recorded 53.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -93.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 211.73K shares, SPOK reached to a volume of 168807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spok Holdings Inc. [SPOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOK shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Spok Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Spok Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spok Holdings Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

Trading performance analysis for SPOK stock

Spok Holdings Inc. [SPOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.06. With this latest performance, SPOK shares gained by 13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.12 for Spok Holdings Inc. [SPOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.60, while it was recorded at 11.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Spok Holdings Inc. [SPOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spok Holdings Inc. [SPOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.62 and a Gross Margin at +55.96. Spok Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.25.

Return on Total Capital for SPOK is now 4.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spok Holdings Inc. [SPOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.12. Additionally, SPOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spok Holdings Inc. [SPOK] managed to generate an average of $58,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Spok Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spok Holdings Inc. [SPOK]

There are presently around $119 million, or 59.50% of SPOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPOK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,291,922, which is approximately 14.124% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,061,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.56 million in SPOK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.87 million in SPOK stock with ownership of nearly 8.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spok Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Spok Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SPOK] by around 2,363,270 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,202,108 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,527,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,093,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPOK stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,039,951 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 224,874 shares during the same period.