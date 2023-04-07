why Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.50

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NYSE: NGS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.54%. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Announces Upcoming Earnings Call and Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings.

To participate in the call, participants should access the webcast on www.ngsgi.com under the Investor Relations section. To connect telephonically, call (800) 715-9871 using conference ID 5410343 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, NGS stock dropped by -8.26%. The one-year Natural Gas Services Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.42. The average equity rating for NGS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $129.73 million, with 12.19 million shares outstanding and 11.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.26K shares, NGS stock reached a trading volume of 69616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGS shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on NGS stock. On December 01, 2016, analysts increased their price target for NGS shares from 26 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

NGS Stock Performance Analysis:

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, NGS shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.72, while it was recorded at 10.45 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.86 and a Gross Margin at +2.29. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.68.

Return on Total Capital for NGS is now -3.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, NGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS] managed to generate an average of -$37,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

NGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. go to 23.00%.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $86 million, or 80.40% of NGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,074,087, which is approximately 10.513% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 925,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.61 million in NGS stocks shares; and MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.53 million in NGS stock with ownership of nearly 16.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. [NYSE:NGS] by around 552,290 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,709,635 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,997,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,259,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 194,289 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,555,809 shares during the same period.