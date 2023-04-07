why MorphoSys AG [MOR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.09

MorphoSys AG [NASDAQ: MOR] jumped around 0.36 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.95 at the close of the session, up 7.84%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that MorphoSys AG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Topline data from the Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study expected in early 2024.

– Monjuvi® U.S. net product sales of US$ 25.3 million (€ 24.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 and US$ 89.4 million (€ 84.9 million) for the full year of 2022.

MorphoSys AG stock is now 38.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MOR Stock saw the intraday high of $4.96 and lowest of $4.3802 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.26, which means current price is +41.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 156.57K shares, MOR reached a trading volume of 186291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MorphoSys AG [MOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOR shares is $6.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MorphoSys AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for MorphoSys AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MorphoSys AG is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98.

How has MOR stock performed recently?

MorphoSys AG [MOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.15. With this latest performance, MOR shares gained by 21.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.75 for MorphoSys AG [MOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

MorphoSys AG [MOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MorphoSys AG [MOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.34 and a Gross Margin at +79.75. MorphoSys AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.29.

Return on Total Capital for MOR is now -39.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MorphoSys AG [MOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.65. Additionally, MOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 209.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MorphoSys AG [MOR] managed to generate an average of -$233,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.MorphoSys AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Insider trade positions for MorphoSys AG [MOR]

Positions in MorphoSys AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in MorphoSys AG [NASDAQ:MOR] by around 9,634,008 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 254,743 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,295,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,184,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,334,759 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 99,468 shares during the same period.