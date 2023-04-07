why Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $171.00

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [NYSE: AGM] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 2.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $133.09. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Farmer Mac Reports 2022 Results.

– Announces 16% Dividend Increase -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 72421 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.96%.

The market cap for AGM stock reached $1.37 billion, with 10.80 million shares outstanding and 10.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 79.84K shares, AGM reached a trading volume of 72421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGM shares is $171.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 83.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.85.

How has AGM stock performed recently?

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, AGM shares dropped by -6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.43, while it was recorded at 132.21 for the last single week of trading, and 116.94 for the last 200 days.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.77 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.97.

Return on Total Capital for AGM is now 1.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,923.74. Additionally, AGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,087.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM] managed to generate an average of $1,127,494 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings analysis for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM]

There are presently around $935 million, or 79.20% of AGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,442,674, which is approximately -1.08% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 527,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.65 million in AGM stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $56.86 million in AGM stock with ownership of nearly 0.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [NYSE:AGM] by around 310,091 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 297,693 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 6,569,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,177,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,855 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 84,284 shares during the same period.