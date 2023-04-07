why Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.80

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [NASDAQ: CMTL] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.99 at the close of the session, up 0.08%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Comtech Welcomes Descartes Labs as New EVOKE Technology Partner.

Apr. 5, 2023– Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that Descartes Labs will become the Company’s third publicly revealed EVOKE technology partner.

As the third publicly announced EVOKE technology partner, Descartes Labs will work with Comtech to infuse the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), predictive intelligence, and monitoring insights across Comtech’s business verticals. Such data services and solutions are intended to serve Comtech commercial and government customers across the globe and represent a cornerstone of Comtech’s commitment to continually improving the customer experience with innovative services and solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stock is now -1.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMTL Stock saw the intraday high of $12.04 and lowest of $11.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.87, which means current price is +3.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 133.47K shares, CMTL reached a trading volume of 73165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMTL shares is $16.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMTL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

How has CMTL stock performed recently?

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, CMTL shares dropped by -24.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.35 for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.48, while it was recorded at 12.20 for the last single week of trading, and 12.10 for the last 200 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.61 and a Gross Margin at +32.58. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.80.

Return on Total Capital for CMTL is now -0.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.02. Additionally, CMTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL] managed to generate an average of -$16,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMTL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. go to 17.00%.

Insider trade positions for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [CMTL]

There are presently around $250 million, or 75.30% of CMTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMTL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,444,612, which is approximately 3.223% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,848,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.14 million in CMTL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $18.27 million in CMTL stock with ownership of nearly -0.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [NASDAQ:CMTL] by around 3,348,992 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 2,688,268 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 14,821,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,858,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMTL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,156,195 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 742,413 shares during the same period.