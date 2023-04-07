why City Holding Company [CHCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $96.25

City Holding Company [NASDAQ: CHCO] surged by $0.97 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $89.35 during the day while it closed the day at $88.89. The company report on March 10, 2023 that City Holding Company Completes Acquisition Strengthening Kentucky Presence.

City Holding Company (“City”) (Nasdaq: CHCO), the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Citizens Commerce Bancshares, Inc., (“Citizens”) (OTC: CCVS), the parent company of Citizens Commerce Bank, headquartered in Versailles, Kentucky. The acquisition became effective as of the close of business on March 10, 2023. The acquisition of Citizens was structured as a stock transaction valued at approximately $62.1 million, or $15.37 per share of Citizens common stock, with each share of Citizens common stock being exchanged for 0.1666 shares of City common stock. City and Citizens first announced that they had entered into an agreement to merge on October 18, 2022. The acquisition of Citizens included the merger of Citizens Commerce Bank into City National Bank of West Virginia.

Based upon financial data as of December 31, 2022, the combined company will have $6.2 billion in assets, deposits of $5.2 billion, and gross loans of $3.9 billion, strengthening City’s presence in the Lexington, Kentucky MSA. “We are very happy to welcome the staff and customers of Citizens into the City family,” remarked Charles R. “Skip” Hageboeck, President and Chief Executive Officer of City. “From the perspective of Citizens customers, they will continue to see the same people who have been serving them, and also will have access to enhanced products and services. We have been able to retain more employees than originally anticipated, with approximately one dozen administrative/operational staff from Citizens that are now filling open positions that existed at City. City’s dedication to remain a community-focused bank means that our commitment to the local communities will continue to be quite strong.”.

City Holding Company stock has also loss -2.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHCO stock has declined by -2.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.48% and lost -4.51% year-on date.

The market cap for CHCO stock reached $1.37 billion, with 14.75 million shares outstanding and 14.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 86.83K shares, CHCO reached a trading volume of 80527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about City Holding Company [CHCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHCO shares is $96.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHCO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for City Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for City Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Janney analysts kept a Neutral rating on CHCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for City Holding Company is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHCO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.80.

CHCO stock trade performance evaluation

City Holding Company [CHCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, CHCO shares dropped by -6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for City Holding Company [CHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.99, while it was recorded at 89.13 for the last single week of trading, and 91.57 for the last 200 days.

City Holding Company [CHCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and City Holding Company [CHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.46. City Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.40.

Return on Total Capital for CHCO is now 13.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, City Holding Company [CHCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.35. Additionally, CHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, City Holding Company [CHCO] managed to generate an average of $111,235 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for City Holding Company [CHCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for City Holding Company go to 8.00%.

City Holding Company [CHCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $927 million, or 68.30% of CHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,110,076, which is approximately -3.856% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,711,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.47 million in CHCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $53.12 million in CHCO stock with ownership of nearly -1.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in City Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in City Holding Company [NASDAQ:CHCO] by around 758,958 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 455,284 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 9,333,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,547,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHCO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 254,696 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 21,322 shares during the same period.