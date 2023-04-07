why CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.00

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [NYSE: CBL] traded at a low on 04/06/23, posting a -0.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.69. The company report on April 4, 2023 that CBL Properties Closes Nearly $305 Million in Financings.

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today provided an update on recent financing activity, including details on nearly $305 million in closed transactions.

Today, CBL and its 50% joint venture partner closed a new $148.0 million loan ($74.0 million at CBL’s 50% share) secured by Friendly Center and The Shops at Friendly Center, the premier lifestyle center located in Greensboro, NC. The new non-recourse five-year loan bears a fixed interest rate of 6.44% and replaces two loans with an aggregate balance of $145.2 million ($72.6 million at CBL’s share) that were set to mature this month.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 76416 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stands at 2.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.08%.

The market cap for CBL stock reached $813.86 million, with 31.01 million shares outstanding and 26.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 142.61K shares, CBL reached a trading volume of 76416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBL shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.19.

How has CBL stock performed recently?

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, CBL shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.75, while it was recorded at 25.78 for the last single week of trading, and 26.93 for the last 200 days.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. CBL & Associates Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.60.

Return on Total Capital for CBL is now 1.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 569.65. Additionally, CBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 482.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] managed to generate an average of -$198,055 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Insider trade positions for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]

There are presently around $666 million, or 83.70% of CBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBL stocks are: CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,396,293, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,983,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.26 million in CBL stocks shares; and STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $82.93 million in CBL stock with ownership of nearly -1.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [NYSE:CBL] by around 479,403 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,117,765 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 24,097,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,694,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 278,648 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 308,984 shares during the same period.