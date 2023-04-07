Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Stantec Inc. [STN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Stantec Inc. [NYSE: STN] loss -0.21% or -0.12 points to close at $57.69 with a heavy trading volume of 73209 shares. The company report on March 28, 2023 that May Mobility and Stantec partner to deliver turnkey AV microtransit solutions.

The collaboration will leverage Stantec’s community relationships and May Mobility’s autonomous vehicle fleet for optimized microtransit deployments.

May Mobility, a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, and Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, announced today a partnership to create innovative transportation solutions through AV microtransit. Combining their strengths, the companies will collaborate on infrastructure developments and formally pursue opportunities to implement AVs across a range of commercial and municipal locations globally.

It opened the trading session at $57.80, the shares rose to $57.96 and dropped to $57.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STN points out that the company has recorded 19.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 79.67K shares, STN reached to a volume of 73209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stantec Inc. [STN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STN shares is $58.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Stantec Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Stantec Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stantec Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for STN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for STN in the course of the last twelve months was 54.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for STN stock

Stantec Inc. [STN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, STN shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.18 for Stantec Inc. [STN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.70, while it was recorded at 58.23 for the last single week of trading, and 49.74 for the last 200 days.

Stantec Inc. [STN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stantec Inc. [STN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.43 and a Gross Margin at +37.59. Stantec Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.35.

Return on Total Capital for STN is now 10.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stantec Inc. [STN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.10. Additionally, STN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stantec Inc. [STN] managed to generate an average of $9,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Stantec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Stantec Inc. [STN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stantec Inc. go to 7.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stantec Inc. [STN]

There are presently around $4,000 million, or 79.70% of STN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STN stocks are: MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 13,477,519, which is approximately -0.113% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD, holding 9,366,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $541.46 million in STN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $230.27 million in STN stock with ownership of nearly 2.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stantec Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Stantec Inc. [NYSE:STN] by around 4,487,718 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 3,742,936 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 60,961,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,191,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,728,100 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 551,793 shares during the same period.