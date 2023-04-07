Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BBCP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.96%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Robust First Quarter 2023 Results.

Double-Digit Revenue Growth Drive Record First Quarter.

Over the last 12 months, BBCP stock rose by 0.92%. The one-year Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.08. The average equity rating for BBCP stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $361.39 million, with 53.60 million shares outstanding and 26.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 113.90K shares, BBCP stock reached a trading volume of 68575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBCP shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBCP stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on BBCP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

BBCP Stock Performance Analysis:

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, BBCP shares dropped by -14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.44 for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.52, while it was recorded at 6.71 for the last single week of trading, and 6.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +40.77. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.83.

Return on Total Capital for BBCP is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.17. Additionally, BBCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP] managed to generate an average of $16,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $123 million, or 63.40% of BBCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBCP stocks are: ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,601,356, which is approximately 13.1% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,937,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.75 million in BBCP stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $10.79 million in BBCP stock with ownership of nearly -2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BBCP] by around 2,567,662 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,825,153 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 12,316,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,709,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBCP stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 566,324 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 3,136,140 shares during the same period.