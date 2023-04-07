Wall Street Analyst Upgrade CalAmp Corp. [CAMP]. What else is Wall St. saying

CalAmp Corp. [NASDAQ: CAMP] price surged by 2.80 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on January 27, 2023 that CalAmp Announces Restructuring Plan to Accelerate Conversion to a Software and Subscription Services (S&SS) Business Model.

“We value our employees highly and considered this initiative carefully, but we believe it was necessary to help accelerate our business model conversion, address our legacy cost structure and drive higher profitability as a Software and Subscription Services business,” said Jeff Gardner, CalAmp’s president and CEO. “These actions do not impact our sales initiatives and will help support our transition while also securing new customers around the world. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to those employees affected by this difficult decision.”.

A sum of 67646 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 159.27K shares. CalAmp Corp. shares reached a high of $3.31 and dropped to a low of $3.10 until finishing in the latest session at $3.30.

The one-year CAMP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.96. The average equity rating for CAMP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CalAmp Corp. [CAMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAMP shares is $8.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for CalAmp Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $14 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CalAmp Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $14, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on CAMP stock. On June 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CAMP shares from 15 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CalAmp Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

CAMP Stock Performance Analysis:

CalAmp Corp. [CAMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, CAMP shares dropped by -22.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.42 for CalAmp Corp. [CAMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.01, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CalAmp Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CalAmp Corp. [CAMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. CalAmp Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.53.

Return on Total Capital for CAMP is now -4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CalAmp Corp. [CAMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 279.51. Additionally, CAMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CalAmp Corp. [CAMP] managed to generate an average of -$35,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.CalAmp Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CAMP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CalAmp Corp. go to 12.00%.

CalAmp Corp. [CAMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $85 million, or 76.80% of CAMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAMP stocks are: B. RILEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,379,059, which is approximately 24.369% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 2,650,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.51 million in CAMP stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.47 million in CAMP stock with ownership of nearly -0.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CalAmp Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in CalAmp Corp. [NASDAQ:CAMP] by around 4,341,680 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,690,350 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 16,559,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,591,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAMP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,497,211 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,058,590 shares during the same period.