Wall Street Analyst Initiated Immutep Limited [IMMP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Immutep Limited [NASDAQ: IMMP] closed the trading session at $1.66 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.61, while the highest price level was $1.67. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Immutep Announces Positive Final Data in 2nd Line Metastatic NSCLC Patients Refractory to Anti-PD-(L)1 Therapy at European Lung Cancer Congress 2023.

Efti plus pembrolizumab achieved mOS of 9.9 months and a 39% OS rate at 21 months, which compare favourably to typical 6-9 months mOS and a 10-15% OS rate for standard-of-care chemotherapy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.14 percent and weekly performance of -3.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 79.55K shares, IMMP reached to a volume of 66468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Immutep Limited [IMMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMMP shares is $8.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Immutep Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Immutep Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on IMMP stock. On February 15, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for IMMP shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immutep Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91.

IMMP stock trade performance evaluation

Immutep Limited [IMMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, IMMP shares dropped by -7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.63 for Immutep Limited [IMMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7785, while it was recorded at 1.6350 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9511 for the last 200 days.

Immutep Limited [IMMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immutep Limited [IMMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -22528.35 and a Gross Margin at -1111.18. Immutep Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18906.51.

Return on Total Capital for IMMP is now -44.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immutep Limited [IMMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.84. Additionally, IMMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Immutep Limited [IMMP]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Immutep Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Immutep Limited [NASDAQ:IMMP] by around 77,875 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,263,141 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,803,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,144,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMMP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,585 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 552,769 shares during the same period.