Wall Street Analyst Downgrade WNS [Holdings] Limited [WNS]. What else is Wall St. saying

WNS (Holdings) Limited [NYSE: WNS] loss -0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $91.87 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2023 that WNS to Release Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and Operating Results on April 27, 2023.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced it will release its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Following the release, WNS management will host a call on April 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, and Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria, will review the results of the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2023 on the teleconference.

WNS (Holdings) Limited represents 48.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.38 billion with the latest information. WNS stock price has been found in the range of $91.36 to $92.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 149.32K shares, WNS reached a trading volume of 79533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WNS [Holdings] Limited [WNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WNS shares is $103.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for WNS (Holdings) Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price from $52 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for WNS (Holdings) Limited stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WNS shares from 79 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WNS (Holdings) Limited is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

Trading performance analysis for WNS stock

WNS (Holdings) Limited [WNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, WNS shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for WNS (Holdings) Limited [WNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.77, while it was recorded at 92.22 for the last single week of trading, and 84.00 for the last 200 days.

WNS [Holdings] Limited [WNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WNS (Holdings) Limited [WNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.72. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.90.

Return on Total Capital for WNS is now 17.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WNS (Holdings) Limited [WNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.15. Additionally, WNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WNS (Holdings) Limited [WNS] managed to generate an average of $2,540 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.WNS (Holdings) Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

WNS (Holdings) Limited [WNS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WNS (Holdings) Limited go to 12.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WNS [Holdings] Limited [WNS]

There are presently around $4,383 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WNS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,895,598, which is approximately 6.595% of the company’s market cap and around 1.98% of the total institutional ownership; NALANDA INDIA FUND LTD, holding 4,122,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.87 million in WNS stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $226.82 million in WNS stock with ownership of nearly -2.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WNS (Holdings) Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in WNS (Holdings) Limited [NYSE:WNS] by around 3,089,242 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 3,074,304 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 41,529,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,692,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WNS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 588,768 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 371,830 shares during the same period.