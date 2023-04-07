Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Palomar Holdings Inc. [PLMR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Palomar Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PLMR] price surged by 1.53 percent to reach at $0.82. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Placement of Additional Earthquake Reinsurance Limit.

In total, Palomar has secured approximately $187.5 million of incremental XOL limit from a syndicated panel of long-term trading partners which will incept between April 1, 2023 and June 1, 2023 and provide coverage through June 1, 2024. The Company’s expanded XOL coverage further enables the sustained growth of Palomar’s profitable earthquake business.

A sum of 70234 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 149.89K shares. Palomar Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $55.14 and dropped to a low of $53.76 until finishing in the latest session at $54.58.

The one-year PLMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.76. The average equity rating for PLMR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palomar Holdings Inc. [PLMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLMR shares is $59.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Palomar Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Palomar Holdings Inc. stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PLMR shares from 88 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palomar Holdings Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLMR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.80.

PLMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palomar Holdings Inc. [PLMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, PLMR shares dropped by -8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for Palomar Holdings Inc. [PLMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.89, while it was recorded at 54.30 for the last single week of trading, and 64.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palomar Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palomar Holdings Inc. [PLMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.92. Palomar Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.95.

Return on Total Capital for PLMR is now 14.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palomar Holdings Inc. [PLMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.46. Additionally, PLMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.64.

PLMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palomar Holdings Inc. go to 71.20%.

Palomar Holdings Inc. [PLMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,232 million, or 98.80% of PLMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLMR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,868,622, which is approximately 2.184% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,276,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.37 million in PLMR stocks shares; and NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB, currently with $66.04 million in PLMR stock with ownership of nearly -0.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palomar Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Palomar Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PLMR] by around 2,383,513 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 2,630,811 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 17,906,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,920,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLMR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 910,088 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 922,939 shares during the same period.