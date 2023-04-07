VOC Energy Trust [VOC] fell -13.50% so far this year. What now?

VOC Energy Trust [NYSE: VOC] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.07 during the day while it closed the day at $8.97. The company report on March 16, 2023 that VOC Energy Trust Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

VOC Energy Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: VOC) on March 16, 2023 filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the “SEC Filings” section of the Trust’s website at http://voc.q4web.com/home/default.aspx as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Trust unitholders may also request a printed copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, free of charge by submitting a request in writing to:.

VOC Energy Trust stock has also gained 13.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VOC stock has declined by -8.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.25% and lost -13.50% year-on date.

The market cap for VOC stock reached $146.21 million, with 17.00 million shares outstanding and 12.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 209.06K shares, VOC reached a trading volume of 69934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VOC Energy Trust [VOC]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for VOC Energy Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $20 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2012, representing the official price target for VOC Energy Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VOC Energy Trust is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

VOC stock trade performance evaluation

VOC Energy Trust [VOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.11. With this latest performance, VOC shares gained by 2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for VOC Energy Trust [VOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.37, while it was recorded at 8.80 for the last single week of trading, and 8.22 for the last 200 days.

VOC Energy Trust [VOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VOC Energy Trust [VOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +91.87. VOC Energy Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +91.87.

Return on Total Capital for VOC is now 139.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 139.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 139.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 139.60.

VOC Energy Trust [VOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 3.60% of VOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOC stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 153,870, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.20% of the total institutional ownership; CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, holding 101,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in VOC stocks shares; and MCGOWAN GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.89 million in VOC stock with ownership of nearly 0.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VOC Energy Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in VOC Energy Trust [NYSE:VOC] by around 318,586 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 114,080 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 349,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 245,230 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 83,006 shares during the same period.