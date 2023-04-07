Vital Farms Inc. [VITL] fell -2.48% so far this year. What now?

Vital Farms Inc. [NASDAQ: VITL] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.55 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Vital Farms Sets Three ESG Goals and Celebrates Progress Towards Improving the Lives of People, Animals, and the Planet Through Food in 2023 Impact Report.

As a mission-driven company, we’re committed to creating sustainable, positive outcomes for all of our stakeholders. Last year, we released our first-ever Sustainability Report, which recognized the impact we’ve made through areas of environment, social, and governance (ESG). With the release of our second report this year – recast as our Impact Report – we’re taking this work a step further by laying out a series of measurable, meaningful impact goals.

Vital Farms Inc. stock is now -2.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VITL Stock saw the intraday high of $14.66 and lowest of $14.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.18, which means current price is +5.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 225.14K shares, VITL reached a trading volume of 78881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vital Farms Inc. [VITL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VITL shares is $19.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VITL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Vital Farms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Vital Farms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on VITL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vital Farms Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for VITL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has VITL stock performed recently?

Vital Farms Inc. [VITL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, VITL shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VITL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for Vital Farms Inc. [VITL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.64, while it was recorded at 14.90 for the last single week of trading, and 13.68 for the last 200 days.

Vital Farms Inc. [VITL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vital Farms Inc. [VITL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +30.23. Vital Farms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.35.

Return on Total Capital for VITL is now 1.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vital Farms Inc. [VITL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.75. Additionally, VITL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vital Farms Inc. [VITL] managed to generate an average of $3,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.77.Vital Farms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Vital Farms Inc. [VITL]

There are presently around $367 million, or 63.20% of VITL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VITL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,377,098, which is approximately 4.572% of the company’s market cap and around 19.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 2,299,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.45 million in VITL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.71 million in VITL stock with ownership of nearly 1.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vital Farms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Vital Farms Inc. [NASDAQ:VITL] by around 1,769,995 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 1,847,479 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 21,590,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,208,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VITL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 953,103 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 285,056 shares during the same period.