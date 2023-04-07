Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST] is 31.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: VIST] slipped around -0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.59 at the close of the session, down -1.01%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stock is now 31.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIST Stock saw the intraday high of $20.96 and lowest of $20.3301 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.45, which means current price is +48.77% above from all time high which was touched on 04/03/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 702.01K shares, VIST reached a trading volume of 153226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIST shares is $24.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51.

How has VIST stock performed recently?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, VIST shares gained by 7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.37 for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.87, while it was recorded at 20.71 for the last single week of trading, and 12.87 for the last 200 days.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.76 and a Gross Margin at +54.63. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.56.

Return on Total Capital for VIST is now 38.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.54. Additionally, VIST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.

Insider trade positions for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [VIST]

There are presently around $832 million, or 31.64% of VIST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIST stocks are: KENSINGTON INVESTMENTS B.V. with ownership of 12,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,884,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.0 million in VIST stocks shares; and DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT, currently with $59.43 million in VIST stock with ownership of nearly 61.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:VIST] by around 17,968,393 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,637,179 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 18,373,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,979,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIST stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,797,769 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 139,149 shares during the same period.