Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund [NIE] Is Currently 0.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund [NYSE: NIE] price surged by 0.93 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE), today announced the following quarterly distribution:.

NIE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund [NIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, NIE shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund [NIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.66, while it was recorded at 19.62 for the last single week of trading, and 20.85 for the last 200 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund [NIE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $127 million, or 23.21% of NIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIE stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 1,154,021, which is approximately -5.776% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 593,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.54 million in NIE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $10.82 million in NIE stock with ownership of nearly -25.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund [NYSE:NIE] by around 516,743 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 572,825 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,418,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,508,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 138,836 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 200,676 shares during the same period.