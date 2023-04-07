USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] Stock trading around $21.03 per share: What’s Next?

USA Compression Partners LP [NYSE: USAC] closed the trading session at $21.03 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.025, while the highest price level was $21.30. The company report on March 2, 2023 that USA Compression Partners to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference.

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its senior management will attend the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami Beach, Florida. Senior management expects to participate in a series of meetings with members of the investment community on March 7 and 8, and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to USA Compression’s website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.68 percent and weekly performance of 0.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 220.41K shares, USAC reached to a volume of 70691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USAC shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for USA Compression Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for USA Compression Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on USAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for USA Compression Partners LP is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91.

USAC stock trade performance evaluation

USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, USAC shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.77 for USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.78, while it was recorded at 21.20 for the last single week of trading, and 18.85 for the last 200 days.

USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.45 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. USA Compression Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for USAC is now 6.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 589.16. Additionally, USAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] managed to generate an average of $41,532 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.USA Compression Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for USA Compression Partners LP go to -1.00%.

USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $497 million, or 23.10% of USAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USAC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 16,675,717, which is approximately -2.867% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 1,036,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.97 million in USAC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $19.28 million in USAC stock with ownership of nearly 6.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in USA Compression Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in USA Compression Partners LP [NYSE:USAC] by around 1,721,360 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 891,414 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 20,814,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,427,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USAC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,265,802 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 152,446 shares during the same period.