TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC] fell -15.91% so far this year. What now?

TTEC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TTEC] jumped around 0.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $37.11 at the close of the session, up 1.17%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that TTEC Digital launches Optics for Google CCAI Platform.

Data and analytics solution for Google’s Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) Platform.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced that TTEC Digital is launching Optics for Google Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI) Platform.

TTEC Holdings Inc. stock is now -15.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTEC Stock saw the intraday high of $37.15 and lowest of $36.4885 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 82.51, which means current price is +6.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 155.43K shares, TTEC reached a trading volume of 82418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTEC shares is $51.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for TTEC Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $68 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for TTEC Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on TTEC stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TTEC shares from 100 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TTEC Holdings Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTEC in the course of the last twelve months was 350.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has TTEC stock performed recently?

TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, TTEC shares dropped by -7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.18, while it was recorded at 37.04 for the last single week of trading, and 50.16 for the last 200 days.

TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.80 and a Gross Margin at +19.55. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.22.

Return on Total Capital for TTEC is now 11.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 190.55. Additionally, TTEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC] managed to generate an average of $1,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.TTEC Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTEC Holdings Inc. go to 4.75%.

Insider trade positions for TTEC Holdings Inc. [TTEC]

There are presently around $646 million, or 38.30% of TTEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,156,131, which is approximately 5.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,455,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.08 million in TTEC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $41.16 million in TTEC stock with ownership of nearly 0.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TTEC Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in TTEC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:TTEC] by around 1,988,039 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 2,005,612 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 13,604,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,598,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTEC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 446,686 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 452,141 shares during the same period.