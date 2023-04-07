TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST] Revenue clocked in at $186.60 million, down -17.77% YTD: What’s Next?

TrustCo Bank Corp NY [NASDAQ: TRST] price surged by 0.91 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on March 17, 2023 that TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Stock Repurchase Plan.

Repurchases will be made at management’s discretion over the next twelve months at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both TrustCo and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and TrustCo’s financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

The one-year TRST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.03. The average equity rating for TRST stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRST shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRST stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $6.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on TRST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TrustCo Bank Corp NY is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRST in the course of the last twelve months was 12.22.

TRST Stock Performance Analysis:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, TRST shares dropped by -14.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.86 for TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.00, while it was recorded at 31.25 for the last single week of trading, and 34.92 for the last 200 days.

TRST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TrustCo Bank Corp NY go to 5.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $385 million, or 67.90% of TRST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,722,567, which is approximately -2.676% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,304,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.96 million in TRST stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $32.71 million in TRST stock with ownership of nearly 2.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY [NASDAQ:TRST] by around 707,896 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 594,035 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 11,271,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,573,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRST stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 203,296 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 99,441 shares during the same period.