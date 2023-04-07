The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. [STKS] moved up 0.96: Why It’s Important

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. [NASDAQ: STKS] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 0.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.38. The company report on March 9, 2023 that The ONE Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Achieved a 14.2% Increase in Annual Revenues to a Record $316.6 Million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 84800 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. stands at 3.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.63%.

The market cap for STKS stock reached $261.88 million, with 32.11 million shares outstanding and 26.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 75.20K shares, STKS reached a trading volume of 84800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. [STKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STKS shares is $12.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on STKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for STKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

How has STKS stock performed recently?

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. [STKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, STKS shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. [STKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.23, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.42 for the last 200 days.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. [STKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. [STKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.01 and a Gross Margin at +17.20. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Total Capital for STKS is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. [STKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 264.74. Additionally, STKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 253.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. [STKS] managed to generate an average of $3,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. [STKS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. go to 1.20%.

Insider trade positions for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. [STKS]

There are presently around $105 million, or 41.10% of STKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STKS stocks are: KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,482,352, which is approximately -0.398% of the company’s market cap and around 21.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,411,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.71 million in STKS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.65 million in STKS stock with ownership of nearly 5.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. [NASDAQ:STKS] by around 1,008,563 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,215,771 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,434,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,659,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STKS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 125,877 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 507,566 shares during the same period.