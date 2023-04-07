Telecom Argentina S.A. [TEO] is -1.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Telecom Argentina S.A. [NYSE: TEO] price surged by 5.71 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Telecom Argentina S.A. announces the filing of its form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO, BASE: TECO2), (“Telecom Argentina” or the “Company”), announces that it has submitted today its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which includes our audited financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Telecom Argentina’s 2022 Form 20-F and the referred audited financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 can be accessed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://inversores.telecom.com.ar/en/sec-presentations.html. In addition, these documents can be found on the SEC webpage (www.sec.gov) under “FILINGS / Company Filing Search “, under the CIK code No. 0000932470.

A sum of 79899 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 128.10K shares. Telecom Argentina S.A. shares reached a high of $5.47 and dropped to a low of $5.0595 until finishing in the latest session at $5.37.

The one-year TEO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.6. The average equity rating for TEO stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Telecom Argentina S.A. [TEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEO shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEO stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Telecom Argentina S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Telecom Argentina S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telecom Argentina S.A. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

TEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Telecom Argentina S.A. [TEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, TEO shares gained by 6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for Telecom Argentina S.A. [TEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telecom Argentina S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telecom Argentina S.A. [TEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.69 and a Gross Margin at +21.66. Telecom Argentina S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.50.

Return on Total Capital for TEO is now -4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telecom Argentina S.A. [TEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.68. Additionally, TEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Telecom Argentina S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Telecom Argentina S.A. [TEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 1.90% of TEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEO stocks are: REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,585,329, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 59.00% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,033,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.33 million in TEO stocks shares; and DISCERENE GROUP LP, currently with $3.39 million in TEO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telecom Argentina S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Telecom Argentina S.A. [NYSE:TEO] by around 769,626 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 307,993 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,023,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,101,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,174 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 59,610 shares during the same period.