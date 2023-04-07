Sunoco LP [SUN] Is Currently -0.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sunoco LP [NYSE: SUN] slipped around -0.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $44.05 at the close of the session, down -0.86%. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Sunoco LP Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“SUN” or the “Partnership”) on February 17, 2023, filed operational and financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investor Relations section of the Partnership’s website at www.sunocolp.com under “SEC Filings & Financial Reports,” as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Sunoco LP unitholders may also request a printed copy of the report, which contains the Partnership’s audited financial statements, free of charge by emailing IR@SunocoLP.com or by completing the request form on the Investor Relations website.

Sunoco LP stock is now 2.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SUN Stock saw the intraday high of $44.55 and lowest of $43.975 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.59, which means current price is +7.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 256.60K shares, SUN reached a trading volume of 83185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunoco LP [SUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUN shares is $49.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sunoco LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunoco LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $44, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on SUN stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SUN shares from 46 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunoco LP is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUN in the course of the last twelve months was 230.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has SUN stock performed recently?

Sunoco LP [SUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, SUN shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for Sunoco LP [SUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.14, while it was recorded at 44.25 for the last single week of trading, and 42.05 for the last 200 days.

Sunoco LP [SUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunoco LP [SUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67 and a Gross Margin at +4.69. Sunoco LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.54.

Return on Total Capital for SUN is now 14.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunoco LP [SUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 437.37. Additionally, SUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 435.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunoco LP [SUN] managed to generate an average of $172,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.06.Sunoco LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Sunoco LP [SUN]

There are presently around $783 million, or 20.30% of SUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUN stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 7,537,110, which is approximately -0.46% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 1,532,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.09 million in SUN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $60.17 million in SUN stock with ownership of nearly 550.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunoco LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Sunoco LP [NYSE:SUN] by around 2,260,047 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 909,285 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 14,449,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,619,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 454,516 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 456,842 shares during the same period.