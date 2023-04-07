Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR] Is Currently -0.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [NYSE: RGR] closed the trading session at $56.95 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.64, while the highest price level was $57.13. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Reports 2022 Diluted Earnings of $4.96 Per Share and Declares Dividend of 42¢ Per Share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) announced today that for 2022 the Company reported net sales of $595.8 million and diluted earnings of $4.96 per share, compared with net sales of $730.7 million and diluted earnings of $8.78 per share in 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net sales were $149.2 million and diluted earnings were $1.06 per share. For the corresponding period in 2021, net sales were $168.0 million and diluted earnings were $2.14 per share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.50 percent and weekly performance of 0.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 118.56K shares, RGR reached to a volume of 69527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGR shares is $67.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $80, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on RGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for RGR in the course of the last twelve months was 144.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

RGR stock trade performance evaluation

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, RGR shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.52, while it was recorded at 57.27 for the last single week of trading, and 56.27 for the last 200 days.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.36 and a Gross Margin at +31.83. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.82.

Return on Total Capital for RGR is now 30.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.16. Additionally, RGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR] managed to generate an average of $46,985 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $679 million, or 71.40% of RGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,039,170, which is approximately 4.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,989,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.46 million in RGR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $52.35 million in RGR stock with ownership of nearly -6.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [NYSE:RGR] by around 620,559 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 1,089,985 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 10,193,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,903,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,218 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 285,670 shares during the same period.