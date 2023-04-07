Sterling Check Corp. [STER] Stock trading around $11.18 per share: What’s Next?

Sterling Check Corp. [NASDAQ: STER] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 0.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.18. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Sterling to Report First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on May 9, 2023.

Participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (U.S.) or +1-929-526-1599 (outside the U.S.) and using conference code 536428 approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related presentation materials, will also be available on Sterling’s investor relations website at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com under “News & Events”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 81054 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sterling Check Corp. stands at 3.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.00%.

The market cap for STER stock reached $1.06 billion, with 94.08 million shares outstanding and 73.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 168.16K shares, STER reached a trading volume of 81054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sterling Check Corp. [STER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STER shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STER stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Sterling Check Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Sterling Check Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on STER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sterling Check Corp. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for STER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for STER in the course of the last twelve months was 10.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has STER stock performed recently?

Sterling Check Corp. [STER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, STER shares dropped by -6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for Sterling Check Corp. [STER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.36, while it was recorded at 11.11 for the last single week of trading, and 16.32 for the last 200 days.

Sterling Check Corp. [STER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sterling Check Corp. [STER] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.90 and a Gross Margin at +30.85. Sterling Check Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.53.

Return on Total Capital for STER is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sterling Check Corp. [STER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.87. Additionally, STER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sterling Check Corp. [STER] managed to generate an average of $3,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Sterling Check Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Sterling Check Corp. [STER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sterling Check Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sterling Check Corp. [STER]

There are presently around $912 million, or 85.80% of STER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STER stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 59,956,507, which is approximately 0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,890,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.62 million in STER stocks shares; and PROGENY 3, INC., currently with $35.79 million in STER stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sterling Check Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Sterling Check Corp. [NASDAQ:STER] by around 1,463,845 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,501,935 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 77,929,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,895,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STER stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,770 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 510,994 shares during the same period.