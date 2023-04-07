Stephens lifts Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ESTA] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 1.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $71.00. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Establishment Labs Announces Participation in The Aesthetic Meeting 2023.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced its participation in The Aesthetic Meeting 2023, which is being held April 19-23 in Miami, Florida.

At the meeting, Dr. Caroline Glicksman, the Medical Director for and a Principal Investigator in the Motiva US IDE Study, will present an update on the clinical trial after completion of three-year follow-up. The presentation, Motiva US Core Clinical Study Update, is part of the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) Premier Global Hot Topics session and is scheduled for approximately 3pm ET on April 20.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 75276 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. stands at 4.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.26%.

The market cap for ESTA stock reached $1.74 billion, with 24.61 million shares outstanding and 21.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 123.32K shares, ESTA reached a trading volume of 75276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTA shares is $101.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $107, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ESTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.74.

How has ESTA stock performed recently?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, ESTA shares gained by 0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.46, while it was recorded at 69.99 for the last single week of trading, and 62.81 for the last 200 days.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.53 and a Gross Margin at +65.92. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.51.

Return on Total Capital for ESTA is now -28.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -353.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.90. Additionally, ESTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA] managed to generate an average of -$78,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [ESTA]

There are presently around $1,303 million, or 83.10% of ESTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTA stocks are: JW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,192,485, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 2,374,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.33 million in ESTA stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $127.16 million in ESTA stock with ownership of nearly -3.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ESTA] by around 1,228,587 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 941,798 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,431,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,601,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,486 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 255,870 shares during the same period.