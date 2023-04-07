Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP] stock Initiated by MKM Partners analyst, price target now $62

Standard Motor Products Inc. [NYSE: SMP] closed the trading session at $35.30 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.30, while the highest price level was $35.955. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Standard Motor Products’ ABS Sensors Line Expands.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its line of ABS Speed Sensors for import and domestic vehicles. It is widely known that the quality and performance of ABS sensors affect how long it takes a vehicle to stop, but with technology evolving, ABS sensors are being asked to do more. Many electronic safety features like Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Assist and Automated Braking depend on accurate, real-time data from these sensors.

Standard’s ABS Sensors are manufactured and tested to ensure that they integrate correctly with electronic safety systems and perform in all conditions, especially in emergency situations. Several Standard® ABS Sensors for late-model vehicles include multiple microsensors that are able to gather accurate data at low speeds, and monitor the directional rotation (not just the speed) of each wheel. Many other aftermarket competitors do not have these capabilities and are offering older-style, passive sensors for modern vehicles that require more sophisticated sensors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.44 percent and weekly performance of -2.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 111.19K shares, SMP reached to a volume of 71847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMP shares is $48.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Standard Motor Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Standard Motor Products Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Motor Products Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

SMP stock trade performance evaluation

Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, SMP shares dropped by -8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.29, while it was recorded at 36.13 for the last single week of trading, and 38.33 for the last 200 days.

Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.05 and a Gross Margin at +27.21. Standard Motor Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.32.

Return on Total Capital for SMP is now 16.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.72. Additionally, SMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP] managed to generate an average of $14,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Standard Motor Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Standard Motor Products Inc. go to 7.00%.

Standard Motor Products Inc. [SMP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $581 million, or 83.30% of SMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,361,132, which is approximately 7.717% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,469,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.62 million in SMP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $49.07 million in SMP stock with ownership of nearly 5.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Standard Motor Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Standard Motor Products Inc. [NYSE:SMP] by around 1,505,898 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 1,487,969 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 13,239,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,233,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMP stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 675,867 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 388,588 shares during the same period.