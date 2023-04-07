Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] Revenue clocked in at $517.60 million, up 115.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Solo Brands Inc. [NYSE: DTC] price surged by 2.16 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Solo Brands Exceeds Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Expectations.

Provides Full Year 2023 Guidance.

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) (“Solo Brands” or “the Company”) today announced its financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022.

A sum of 433625 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 398.47K shares. Solo Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $8.13 and dropped to a low of $7.75 until finishing in the latest session at $8.03.

The one-year DTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.78. The average equity rating for DTC stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Solo Brands Inc. [DTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTC shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Solo Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $17 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Solo Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solo Brands Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTC in the course of the last twelve months was 32.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

DTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.22. With this latest performance, DTC shares gained by 99.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.60 for Solo Brands Inc. [DTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 7.73 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solo Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.98 and a Gross Margin at +56.72. Solo Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Return on Total Capital for DTC is now 4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.11. Additionally, DTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] managed to generate an average of -$14,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Solo Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

DTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solo Brands Inc. go to 7.50%.

Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $588 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTC stocks are: SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with ownership of 44,034,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III (GPLLC), L.L.C., holding 11,722,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.14 million in DTC stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $54.1 million in DTC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solo Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Solo Brands Inc. [NYSE:DTC] by around 1,634,263 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,714,561 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 71,459,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,808,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 349,886 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 357,126 shares during the same period.