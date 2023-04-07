RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] moved down -2.94: Why It’s Important

RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ: RIBT] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.92 at the close of the session, down -2.94%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that RiceBran Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) (the “Company”), a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

RiceBran Technologies stock is now 23.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIBT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.99 and lowest of $0.8491 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.99, which means current price is +33.37% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 77.44K shares, RIBT reached a trading volume of 128942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]?

Lake Street have made an estimate for RiceBran Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for RiceBran Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on RIBT stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for RIBT shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RiceBran Technologies is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has RIBT stock performed recently?

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, RIBT shares dropped by -26.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.10 for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0679, while it was recorded at 0.9270 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8792 for the last 200 days.

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.90 and a Gross Margin at -1.82. RiceBran Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.88.

Return on Total Capital for RIBT is now -29.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.36. Additionally, RIBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] managed to generate an average of -$83,596 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.RiceBran Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RiceBran Technologies go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.00% of RIBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIBT stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 284,798, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 171,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in RIBT stocks shares; and LPL FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $55000.0 in RIBT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RiceBran Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ:RIBT] by around 461,874 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 64,206 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 245,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 771,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIBT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 456,671 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 20,500 shares during the same period.